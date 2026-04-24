Support the Africa Christian Network





Africa for Christ

Africa Christian Network is an association of Bible based, evangelical congregations, ministries and missions dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission of our Lord Jesus Christ throughout Africa. Members adhere to the Nicene Creed and to The Five Solas of the Protestant Reformation launched by Professor Martin Luther 500 years ago in Wittenberg: Sola Scriptura! Scripture alone is our ultimate authority. Sola Gracia! Salvation is by the grace of God alone. Sola Fide! Salvation is received by faith alone. Solus Christus! Christ alone is the Head of the Church. Soli Deo Gloria! Everything must be done to the glory of God alone.

“Contend earnestly for the Faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” Jude 4

International Affiliation

Members receive certificates of affiliation and benefit from international contacts of ACN members. Africa Christian Network offers its members regular news updates and free resources for Evangelism and discipleship.

Bibles for Africa

This includes Bibles, New Testaments, Gospel booklets, tracts in many languages from Literature4Africa, sermons and Bible studies from Livingstone Fellowship and Audio-visual resources from Frontline Fellowship.

Leadership Training Resources

Members also have exclusive access to higher education training resources from William Carey Bible Institute.

Wherever possible ACN seeks to facilitate guest speakers and missionary team visits to conduct seminars, conferences and outreaches in your area. You can specify what your particular needs are: whether church planting, Evangelism training, Muslim Evangelism or Discipleship programmes. You do not need to be alone as you seek to fulfil the Great Commission.

Prayer, Encouragement and Counselling Network

Those who are part of this network, can share prayer requests, ask for advice and counsel as to how to deal with different challenges, request library books for your pastor, congregation or school, answers to critical questions, assistance with sermon preparation, Bible study resources, Sunday school materials or evangelistic outreach materials.

When members of our Fellowship have been persecuted for the Faith, we have published their plight and mobilised prayer and support to set the captives free. Members of our Fellowship who were unjustly imprisoned in Kauda’s one-party state Zambia were released after our international campaigns mobilising prayer and pressure which opened the prison doors and set the captive free. Similarly other of our missionaries were locked up in Frelimo Mozambique also freed in answer to prayer and action. We were heavily involved in the campaign to end the persecution of Christians in Sudan and to bring about a peaceful secession of South Sudan. We cooperate with international campaigns such as international Life Chain Sunday on the first Sunday of October each year, Reformation Day, 31 October and International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted, on the 2nd Sunday of November each year.

Back to the Bible for Reformation and Revival

Members of our network will have the assurance they will never be alone in times of crisis, but are part of an international fellowship of Bible believing Christians who will stand up and speak up for them and pray with them as we seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness. With your support, together we can cooperate to fulfil the Great Commission throughout Africa, working for Biblical Reformation and praying for a Heaven-sent spiritual Revival to transform Africa into the most Christian continent on earth.