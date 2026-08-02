Africa support trip

I am excited to go to Africa with my local church to support those that are serving in full time ministry around the world.

Each team member will be using the gifts that we have been given to lovingly support families that are gathering for some much needed rest and encouragement.

Our trip is scheduled for October 23rd through November 3rd, 2026.

I have felt the encouragement of Jesus to say ‘yes’ to this trip. I am trusting that this is the next step He has laid out for me on my ‘journey to completion’, which is exciting and terrifying all at once. But with the words of Jim Elliot, “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose,” I am encouraged on this journey.

I appreciate your prayers and any financial contribution that is laid on your heart.

If you would prefer to donate directly to my local church for this trip please message me and I can explain how to give online or with a check.

💓🙏🏼Shannon