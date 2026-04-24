Stand up for a Father

My name is James Jarvis, and I am a father who is being erased from his daughter’s life by a family court system that treats fathers as disposable.

Three months ago, my daughter was born (the most perfect thing I have ever seen). I held her, fed her, changed her, and promised her that I would always do everything I could to protect her. Then, without warning, her mother conspired to move across state lines to establish residency and filed for sole custody before my daughter could even recognize faces.

When I immediately filed an emergency paternity action to stop the relocation and protect my rights, she responded by filing a restraining order against me (filled with flagrantly false allegations). The judge granted it, but by the grace of God, my daughter got taken off the restraining order. (Yet, I still have not held or physically seen my daughter since her mother took her out of state on October 17th.)

I now pay the full mortgage on a house I am legally barred from entering. I sleep in my car or cheap motels. I haven’t held my daughter in over 1/3 of her life. Every time I try to work, the grief hits so hard I can barely breathe. I see parents with their children and I break down in tears. Meanwhile, the legal bills are stacking up and my account is just about empty.

This is not an isolated tragedy. It is the standard playbook in too many American courtrooms: weaponize temporary orders, drain the father financially, alienate the child, and dare him to outlast a system that is rigged from the start. Fathers are presumed guilty, wallets first, parents second.

I refuse to disappear.

I am fighting for 50/50 custody, for the right to tuck my little girl in at night, to watch her take her first steps, her first words, comfort her in her first heartbreak, and show her ends a father will go to for her. I am fighting because if good fathers keep walking away in defeat, the next generation of children will grow up believing dads are optional.

Your donation does not go to “legal fees” in the abstract. It pays for:

The attorney who is filing for hearings instead of rubber-stamped orders

The compilation of evidence that will prove that she has lied about everything, and only seeks to alienate me from my daughter.

A roof over my head so I don’t lose my job and become the “deadbeat” they want to paint me as

Every dollar is a brick in the wall I am building between my daughter and a future where she is told her father abandoned her.

Every dollar is a brick that keeps the mortgage paid on the house that she was born in-the house I am forbidden to enter, but refuse to lose, because the day I lose it, is the day she has no home to sleep in.

Every dollar is a brick that buys one more motion, one more hearing, one more day that the judge has to look at the evidence instead of the accusations. One more day I stay alive in this fight instead of becoming another statistic: another father who ran out of money, ran out of hope, and disappeared.

These bricks are heavy. They are made of sleepless nights in motel rooms. These bricks are made of skipping every meal that doesn’t starve me to death so I can use that money to fight for her. But they are the only thing standing between my daughter and a future where she believes the lie that she wasn’t worth the war and endless sacrifice I've gone through to make sure she knows her daddy.

When Skylar is eighteen and angry, and asks why her life looks the way it does, I want to be able to pull out every receipt, and show her every donation from strangers who believed a dad belongs with his little girl.

I want her to read the names of people who refused to let her father be erased. That list will be the proof that she was loved so fiercely that hundreds of people she never met laid down brick after brick so the story could never be written without me in it.

So yes.

Every single dollar is a brick.

And I am building a wall so high, and so strong that no court order, no false allegation, no amount of money on the other side will ever be tall enough to climb over it and tell my daughter I didn’t fight with everything I had and everything I didn’t have to come home to her.

Help me finish this wall.

Because one day she’s going to need to lean on it when the world tries to convince her that her father never cared.

I cared enough to beg.

I cared enough to bankrupt myself.

I cared enough to let the entire internet see me broken, if that’s what it takes to keep her from ever believing she was forgotten.

Brick by brick.

Dollar by dollar.

Heartbeat by heartbreaking heartbeat.

To protect her heart.

If you are a father who has been through this, if you are a mother who believes children need their dads, if you simply believe justice should not be auctioned to the highest retainer, please stand with me.

I will not stop until my daughter is back in my arms and I'm able to go home.

For her. For every father being told he doesn’t matter. For every little girl who deserves her daddy.

Please help me get home to her.

Thank you so much.



