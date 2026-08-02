AFA - The GREAT AMERICAN 9/11 PICKLEBALL RALLY

AMERICA'S NEW GENERATION OF FIRST RESPONDERS

AFA is a growing National Network of Athletes, sports teams and sports organizations that are committed to promoting and participating in emergency preparedness training programs (CPR, First Aid, AED, CERT) so that we as a Nation will be better prepared for any type of natural, manmade or day to day emergency.





OUR CREED

“In the course of an athlete’s lifetime, we should hope and pray that not only will we be remembered for our athletic achievements, but more importantly for how we used our GOD given talents to give something good back to humanity.”





OUR MOTTO

Protect * Serve * Educate * Make a Difference





MISSION STATEMENT

“To utilize the strength of our Athletes and the power of the American sports system and media to help educate millions of Americans on how each one of us can become better prepared and trained for any type of natural, manmade or day to day emergency.”