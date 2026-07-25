Advocates for the Needy in Kenya

Praise the lord. I'm Pastor Mourice Okuthe from Kenya.

I would like to share with Strong Advocacy Group that, we start our outreach program Yesterday to reach out those who have been Facing Faith Discrimination in one way or another.





We found that it is really many people their faith in Jesus Christ are discriminated and there are big needs to be Advocated. Apart from faith, these people needs physical help or support.





They also facing physical discrimination due to their conditions, somes are disabled, some are old, some are widow, some are orphans which can't afford getting food, health care, shelter, clothes (basic needs) is not good to reach them with the gospel only, if possible, after sharing the gospel, we can support them in their needs. For example, yesterday we visited Magret Odek.





Magret told us that she failed to get food for about two days she was feeling anger and no where she can get food unless someone volunteer her food. Our Request: We are requesting support for us with tablets or laptop to help us capture good story from the field. Secondly:





For us to get enough time to do outreach well, we are requesting support for us financially and prayerfully. That will help us create enough time to visit many people with the gospel and care for our families.





In addition, means of transportation is needed help people who have faith discriminated against due to their disabilities (disabled) can be taken to Church every Sunday or have home Church services as a solution to their faith discrimination. We hope all will be well in Jesus' name, Amen.