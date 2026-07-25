Advertising Funds needed to help save the unborn

We are focusing our efforts toward paying for roadside advertising aimed at saving the lives of the unborn. Will you please consider helping us reach this goal?

Love's Journey Pregnancy Care Center is a pro-life non-profit that is dedicated to both the lives of the unborn and their families. To save the unborn from abortion, we aim to share the love and life of Christ while showing clients their pregnancy and parenting options. We offer free parenting classes and much more!



