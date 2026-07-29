Advancing gods kingdom in india





Greetings in the precious name of Jesus!





By God’s grace, a growing mission is taking place across rural and hilly regions of India—areas where many have never heard the Gospel and where basic needs, like water, are still a daily struggle.





With your support, 100 dedicated leaders are sent every other month from village to village, faithfully sharing the Good News. During each outreach:

✨ The Gospel is preached with love and compassion

📖 Free Bibles are distributed to those who hunger for truth

🕊️ Tracts are shared to spread hope and faith

🚶‍♂️ Funds help cover travel and simple snacks for the leaders serving in difficult terrains





This mission is carried out with full transparency, ensuring that every contribution is used responsibly and directly for Kingdom work.





Many of these outreaches take place in remote hilly areas, where even access to clean water is a challenge—especially during the summer months. Yet, despite these hardships, the work continues, touching lives and bringing hope where it is needed most.





Your generosity can help sustain and expand this mission. Together, we can reach more villages, support more leaders, and bring the message of Christ to those who have never heard.





🙏 Thank you for standing with us in faith and love.