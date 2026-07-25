Thank you for your consideration of the Adorno Fathers Missions Support a Parish program! The Adorno Fathers Missions supports 12 Catholic parish communities in Africa: 5 parishes in DR Congo, 5 parishes in Tanzania, 1 in Kenya and 1 parish in Zambia.





Due to the ongoing war in DR Congo, this fundraiser will focus on DR Congo where there is an extreme need to help these communities. The people here are suffering greatly. Due to the war, the daily lives of people are impacted in ways that are hard for us to imagine. Many families are suffering on their own and are unable to work and financially support their parish the way they have previously done, let alone support their families with food and the necessities needed for daily living.





The Church of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Kaseghe has been severely impacted. One of the Outstations (Chapel) of this church has been destroyed by the war (see photos 1-3 above) with only a partial wall remaining. This wall needs to be taken down, and this parish needs to physically rebuild their church. Currently they are celebrating mass under a partial roof and what is left of the wall. While some of the parishioners are able to physically offer help with labor to help to reduce the cost, there needs to be additional help from a local contractor for labor and planning, as well as the cost of the bricks, concrete and other building materials and equipment. Once the outside structure is built, on the inside there is the cost of building an altar, tabernacle and providing pews for the parishioners to sit. There is also the cost of electrical work. The total cost to rebuild this chapel at The Church of St. Michael the Archangel Parish is approximately $20,000.





The Church of St. Michael the Archangel Parish is just one of 5 parishes that the Adorno Fathers support that have been greatly impacted by the war. Other parishes that are supported are Blessed Isidore Bakanja Parish in Goma, St. Francis Caracciolo Parish in Nyamilima, Holy Sacrament Parish in Kamole, and Sts. Guardian Angels Parish in Mabolio (this church is under repair/renovations - please see photos 4-6).





With people in the community being unable to work due to the war they are not able to financially support their parishes. My goal is to help raise an additional $20,000 to support these 5 parish communities. Each parish would receive $4,000 to help to continue to survive on a daily basis in the climate of the war.





The $4,000 to each parish would help pay for:

Renovations and repairs to their church Repairs, maintenance and gasoline for the parish vehicle to ensure that the priests can administer to the sick and that parishioners may be able to receive the sacrament of Last Rites Medical care and supplies for the priests Electricity and water for the church





The funds from this fundraiser will be overseen by an Adorno Father Priest, Fr. Henri Kasereka. Fr. Henri is originally from DR Congo and is currently serving in the United States as the Adorno Fathers Missions Coordinator. He is responsible for sending the money to these parishes in Africa.





In addition to supporting these parishes, the Adorno Fathers Missions supports other projects such as an orphanage and a hospital in DR Congo, and over 50 young men in seminaries in the Philippines, DR Congo, Kenya, India and Italy who are pursuing formation to the priesthood and religious life. Please contact Fr. Henri at adornomission@gmail.com or 201.327.7375 for more information if you would like to support one of these projects!





We are all witnesses and ambassadors of the Risen Christ who commissioned us “to go all over the world and make all nations my disciples”. Thank you for supporting the work of the Adorno Fathers. Please keep them and their work in your prayers!

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The Adorno Fathers are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN# 22-3437182). They are a Catholic religious order founded in 1588. The Order of the Clerics Regular Minor (CRM), also known as Adorno Fathers, has a rich history that spans over four centuries. Inspired by the charism of St. Francis Caracciolo, they work tirelessly to bring Christ’s message of hope and love to the neediest communities.



