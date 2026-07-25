Adoption of Our Two Grandsons

Hello everyone. We have had custody of our two grandsons for going on three years. They asked us if they could have our last name so we could all have the same name like a family. It is our goal to as soon as possible get the attorney and file the necessary paperwork. Their parents are on board. All we need is the funds to do so. We are also working towards buying a home for all of us this year and just do not have the funds needed for an attorney. Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thank you very much!