Adoption Gifting for the Perez Ohana

Hello, Friends & Family!





We will be hosting an online adoption gift fundraiser to bless the Perez Ohana as they officially welcome Aria, Sophia, and Maddox into their forever home. This is a way for us to come around this precious family and these children and encourage them with the love of Christ, while simultaneously blessing them from afar with financial gifts towards anything that would most encourage them during this season. We so appreciate you joining us in loving on our brother and sister in Christ!





In Him,





David and Tamara Hebert