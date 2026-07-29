Adelas Road to Recovery

Last night, my sister was involved in a devastating car accident that completely changed life as she knows it.





A vehicle ran a red light and struck her car with such force that her vehicle flipped and was dragged across the road. The accident was so severe it tore the tires off her vehicle.





By absolute miracle, she survived.





She suffered a serious concussion along with injuries to her hand that required surgery this morning. She now has a long physical and emotional recovery ahead of her.





My sister is a CDL driver and the primary financial provider for her family. Because of her injuries, she is currently unable to work while she heals. She has two daughters depending on her, and the sudden loss of income alongside mounting medical expenses has placed an enormous strain on their household.





Anyone who knows her knows she is hardworking, loving, and the kind of person who pushes through anything life throws at her. Right now, though, she needs support while she recovers.





We are asking for help with:

• medical expenses

• monthly bills

• groceries and daily living expenses

• transportation needs

• lost income during recovery





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or keep her in your thoughts during this difficult time, our family would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for helping give her the time and support she needs to heal and focus on her family and recovery.