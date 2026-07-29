Addisyns College Fund

Addisyn has reached a HUGE life milestone by graduating high school in Palmer, Ak! She spent countless hours studying & planning, conducting research for countless projects and sacrificed her free time even more so this last year of high school to make sure she graduated in the top 3% of her school. She’s thoroughly looked into many colleges and is awaiting her acceptance letter for her *secretly chosen* #1 college pick: we’re all so excited for her & the beginning of her future! Please consider donating to her college fund/continuing education fund & help our girl reach her goals to reach an even higher level of education & her dreams and goals!





Graduation is May 21st 3 pm in Wasilla

Party & food to follow at her Grammy’s house!