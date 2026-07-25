Addi and B Adopt a Baby

Brandon and I have both had a desire to adopt since we both were little. Funnily enough we never really discussed it until after we were married. As of July 27th, 2026 we will have been married 2 years and both of us are at a point where we would love to start family building. For some that might seem soon, for us it's the perfect time.





In June of 2025, 5 weeks before our 1 year anniversary, we found out that we were expecting. As you can imagine and as a lot of you know, this was very exciting news. There is a whole future to dream about! Our little Bean was our whole world and sadly at the verge of 9 weeks we found out it was an ectopic pregnancy. After that surgery the chance of having our own children went down to 0%. Of course this is heartbreaking to write as well as to live through and I would not want anyone to ever go through this sort of heart ache. But the desire to have a family just intensified from that point.





We started working with SafeFamilies which is an amazing family care organization that helps families in Oklahoma and nation wide who have no village like we do. We took in two boys for 9 weeks and have since taken care of 9 other children in different ways. It gave us a chance to see what it could be like to have little feet running around our house and in December of 2025 we started throwing around the idea of adoption. We had already looked into IVF, and there is a future in that, but I needed some time to heal both spiritually, mentally, and physically before going down that route so we landed on adoption for the time being.





We looked at all of our local options because Brandon and I really believe that loving our community in any way shape or form matters. We decided on Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption because we have some amazing people in our lives who have been adopted through Deaconess, worked there at one point, or have been involved with them and we love the way that they love on the birth mom.





We are already a family that fights for the highest possible good of those around us, tries to love well, works hard, and plays hard and I think we are going to create a good life with the children that the Lord brings us. We already thank you for the love and community you have shown Brandon and I and we look forward to introducing our future child to you. We are praying for clarity and precision as this season goes on, and we look forward to meeting our baby someday, hopefully soon! We already love this child more than we could ever imagine, even if they aren't even a whisper yet.





Thank you again for going on this journey with us.





Love,

Addison & Brandon Newman