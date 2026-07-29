Isabelle Allen Dance Ministry





However, Isabelle’s family is currently walking through a very difficult season.





Her mother, Joy Allen, recently suffered a spinal stroke. She is still in recovery and unable to work at this time. The family is also facing many unknowns as medical bills continue to come in. While they trust the Lord’s provision, this unexpected hardship has created a financial strain.





Because of this, we are coming together as a community to help make this opportunity possible for Isabelle.





The total cost of the program—including tuition, housing, food, travel, and dance expenses—is estimated to be between $12,000 and $15,000 for the year. Our hope is to raise enough support so Isabelle can focus on her training and calling without the burden of financial stress during such a challenging time for her family.





If you feel led, please consider giving, praying, and sharing this page. Your support will not only bless Isabelle, but also encourage Joy and their entire family as they continue on the road to healing and recovery.





Thank you for loving this family so well.

Wilmington Conservatory dancer Isabelle Allen has been accepted into the Ballet Magnificat! Professional Trainee Program in Jackson, Mississippi - a respected Christian ballet company that dances all over the world and equips dancers to use their gifts to glorify God and serve others. This has been a long-prayed-for dream, and she plans to begin right after her graduation this May.