Adam‘sLegalFees

Please help a good man raise attorney fees to fight baseless and false claims form his soon to be ex-wife.

Adam’s wife had an affair with another woman and abandoned the marriage. Adam was gracious and tried to work with his wife on many levels to resolve their issues, however, his wife was never willing to cut ties with the affair partner.

When his wife received word of his desire to divorce, she leveled false claims of mental, emotional, and sexual abuse and even tried to get a TPO against Adam. Thankfully the judge saw through these ridiculous claims and denied the TPO. During the time of separation, his wife drained the bank account multiple times, making it difficult for Adam to pay bills.

Please feel free to donate to Adam as he fights this legal battle in family court, and defends his name against the erroneous, false, fabricated, and absurd claims leveled against him.