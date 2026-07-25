Adams Family Mission in the South Pacific

Our Family's Calling to New Zealand

Hello! We are David and Danece Adams and our family has been invited to teach Bible to the Youth of the South Pacific for 2 years.

Leaving behind careers, schools, family, and our church—but we see the vision thats before us! Reaching One Life at A Time with the Love of Jesus.

Your support isn’t just a donation; it’s an investment in the future of faith for these young ones who need Jesus.

We are raising $120,000 over two years to cover living and travel expenses while ensuring that every cent goes directly into our mission.

Whether it’s $50, $100, or even just a prayer, every part is a blessing.

Together, let’s turn hope into reality and make an eternal impact in the hearts of young people!

While you may not be in a season where you can travel across the world to share the Gospel, your role as a sender is just as vital. You are a missionary through your faithful prayers, encouragement, and financial support.

Missionaries cannot go without a team standing behind them—and we are so grateful for those who make this journey possible.

If you feel led to join our monthly support team, you can partner with us here.





#ShareHope #JourneyToTheSouthPacific