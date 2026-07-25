Adams Aviation Mission

Thank you so much for taking the time to allow Irene and I to share our story with you. This year we were officially accepted into kingdom Air Corps missionary flight training program! Over the next two years we will be spending our time preparing to be full time missionaries. During this period, I will be not only flying but also performing maintenance and restoration on the aircraft. Some of which will be utilized for serving missionaries in Alaska. God has presented us with this amazing opportunity and we are excited to follow Him wherever He may lead in the years to come. We strongly feel the pull on our hearts to help people in need and bring them supplies, food, medical attention, as well as the gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world. Often times these places are secluded areas in the mountains, tundras, or Jungle and the only way to help them is by flying. We are asking for your support in order to help us receive the required training so we may continue to follow Gods will and bring the light and hope of Jesus Christ to these people in need. Thank you for taking the time to hear what is on our hearts. We ask that if you feel God is reaching out to you, please feel free to reach out to us. We love you and thank you for your support!

God Bless You!