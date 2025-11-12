Adam’s Kareem Cancer Journey

Adam Hassan’s Cancer Journey

In August 2025, I humbly reached out to family, friends, and kind-hearted people for support after being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. At that time, I never imagined how difficult this journey would become, nor how deeply the kindness of others would touch my heart.

Alhamdulillah, despite the many challenges, I continue to have hope.

Over the past several months, I have gone through different treatments and ongoing medical care. My recent tests have shown encouraging results, and my doctors believe that continuing treatment gives me a meaningful opportunity to keep improving and, Insha’Allah, eventually reach remission.

But the journey is not over.

The medical and related expenses have become a heavy financial burden. Appointments, medications, injections, scans, laboratory tests, supportive treatments, supplements, and other necessary expenses currently cost approximately $2,000–$2,500 each month.

For this reason, I am humbly asking for $17,250 to help me continue my treatment and cover essential medical expenses during the months ahead.

As a Muslim, I have learned through this experience the meaning of sabr — patience and perseverance. There are days when the fear and uncertainty are overwhelming, but I remind myself to put my trust in Allah and continue taking every step I can toward healing.

I believe that every hardship carries a lesson, and I pray that Allah gives me strength, grants me shifa, and allows me to continue this journey with faith and dignity.

If you are able to contribute, even a small amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser or making a sincere dua for my healing. Sometimes a simple prayer or act of kindness can mean more than words can express.

May Allah reward every person who supports me, bless you and your families, protect you from hardship, and grant healing and mercy to everyone facing illness.

JazakAllahu Khairan for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

May Allah grant me shifa and give strength to everyone fighting their own difficult battle. Ameen.



