GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Adam’s Kareem Cancer Journey

Goal$17,250 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAdam Kareem

Adam’s Kareem Cancer Journey

Adam Hassan’s Cancer Journey

In August 2025, I humbly reached out to family, friends, and kind-hearted people for support after being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. At that time, I never imagined how difficult this journey would become, nor how deeply the kindness of others would touch my heart.

Alhamdulillah, despite the many challenges, I continue to have hope.

Over the past several months, I have gone through different treatments and ongoing medical care. My recent tests have shown encouraging results, and my doctors believe that continuing treatment gives me a meaningful opportunity to keep improving and, Insha’Allah, eventually reach remission.

But the journey is not over.

The medical and related expenses have become a heavy financial burden. Appointments, medications, injections, scans, laboratory tests, supportive treatments, supplements, and other necessary expenses currently cost approximately $2,000–$2,500 each month.

For this reason, I am humbly asking for $17,250 to help me continue my treatment and cover essential medical expenses during the months ahead.

As a Muslim, I have learned through this experience the meaning of sabr — patience and perseverance. There are days when the fear and uncertainty are overwhelming, but I remind myself to put my trust in Allah and continue taking every step I can toward healing.

I believe that every hardship carries a lesson, and I pray that Allah gives me strength, grants me shifa, and allows me to continue this journey with faith and dignity.

If you are able to contribute, even a small amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser or making a sincere dua for my healing. Sometimes a simple prayer or act of kindness can mean more than words can express.

May Allah reward every person who supports me, bless you and your families, protect you from hardship, and grant healing and mercy to everyone facing illness.

JazakAllahu Khairan for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

May Allah grant me shifa and give strength to everyone fighting their own difficult battle. Ameen.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
The Poor People App
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
The Poor People App

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $839 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,270 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,000 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve