Adams camp for Reese Abols

Reese Abols is a bright light! She is positive, friendly, joyful and loving. Reese was born with Spina Bifida and has the opportunity to attend Adams Camp this summer. Adams Camp provides therapists for an entire week to help children with special needs get the camp adventure experience at the snow mountain ranch YMCA.





They have an Occupational therapist, Physical therapist, Speech therapist and a music therapist who work with them all week to reach goals for camp as well as have an adventure of a lifetime. Activities include rock climbing, kayaking, horseback riding, swimming, and tubing.





I am doing the Boulder half Iron Man (70.3 miles) on June 13, 2026 to raise money for her to go to camp this summer.





I have always been in awe of Reese. She has so much joy and is such a kind soul. I reached out to the Iron Man team and they only do fundraisers for the charities they have selected. So I thought I'd make my own and get this girl to camp where she can do so many amazing activities that many of our children can do so easily.





In your kindness please consider supporting Reese!! Thank you for your generosity!



