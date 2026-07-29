ADA compliance parking lot lines Painting services

Hello, my name is Jason and at the moment. I don’t consider myself someone special just average middle-age man that works hard for a living and a decent person towards others trying to discover a way to make a difference in what considered a short time we have on this planet I’ve been a house Painter for 25 years Plus it’s safe to say I love what I do but when you’re in a company or something for many years, you begin to become numb on some of those feelings, and it begins to become repetition and passion starts to fade. I’m certain this is my life, my career, and one of the things I was meant to do. Having said that I decided to make a pivot in my profession as I get older it becomes a bit more difficult to get up and down those ladders carry those heavy buckets. And those 200 laps around the house to ensure perfection. So now for the next 25 years of my painting career, I would like to focus on parking lot line, striping and handicap, stall painting too many times I’ve come across parking lots with faded lines and non-visible hash marks for people to cross parking lots I have witness some avoidable pedestrian accidents all because of non-visible lines and clear pedestrian walking guides. Also I witness people trip over curbs that were not painted yellow visible creating what’s called a blind step too often I have witnessed vehicles park and what is supposed to be a handicap stall but because the stall is so visibly faded, I can see where the mistake was made. I am certain because of my expertise I will make a difference as a extremely skilled Painter that I am I know the lines that I think will be close to perfect and the handicap stalls will be visible and ledgable It’s no mistake who they belong to. Fire lines are extremely important to me as well for ambulances and firetrucks alike, having a clear place to position their trucks in cases of emergencies if you could imagine for a moment being disabled, how scary for you, it would be crossing a car lot and heavy traffic. The lines on the pavement are the only thing between you and being struck by a vehicle, I consider our handicap disabled to be the most vulnerable people in our community. I feel so purpose driven to do this. My new calling my heart is in this. I believe in My Self and I know I would do well I just need help in funding for tools so I can efficiently do this job. I would like to include I would be more than grateful to accept direct equipment purchases on my behalf. Over the course of one year and a half. I’ve been doing small things to help my movement trying to build relationships with small business owners call back to previous homeowners clients of mine making them aware of my painting pivot also making myself completely business legal to perform these tasks. Painting homes has brought me joy for many years, but over these years I have clearly experienced saturating markets along with unqualified people picking up this trade, but luckily I have not witnessed very many people and companies, painting car lots around my city and surrounding areas I could make a real impact and I am very excited to do so getting assistance from banks can be difficult for an average person that’s on an average income, so I’m reaching out definitely hoping that others agree with my thought process and my mission and aren’t afraid to give the little guy a boost to make a big difference in the lives of people we might otherwise overlook our disabled filling potholes filling, cracks, seal, coating asphalt, blacktop and fresh painted lines and curbs is the welcome mat to all businesses in society person when you go to the grocery store when you go to the doctors office when you go to the laundromat when you go to the gas station, any and all brick and mortar businesses in society it's important to me a picture of my work, I can picture of the difference I’ll make just like anything I do in my life I’m committed and I’m aware of the tools. I will need to be the stencils for arrows stall lines wheelchair guy square fire lane stencils drive-through lettering, just the name a few i’m only interested in using the best products of paint available. Water-based paints fade quickly less than a year not the type of results. I’m interested in. I would prefer solvent based paint which lasts much longer 3 to 5 years. I would rather have results that last a long time instead of getting a call back after one year because of this choice so solvent based is much harder on my tools, and in some cases can only be used once so I will need substantial amount of disposable artillery of tools. The line striping machine isthe answer to all my prayers quite costly with that paint sprayer I will be able to make all my dreams come true fast efficiently with a little effort I dream of having one many others don’t see the big deal in it but for me, it’s everything realistically without it. It will be difficult for me to scale in business. Clean the parking lot is very important before I begin painting. The blower machine is vital plays an intricate part of this operation in industrial power of wind force is necessary to clean large areas of concrete an . clean the parking lot is very important before I begin painting. The blower machine is vital plays an intricate part of this operation in industrial power of wind force is necessary to clean large areas of concrete and blacktop and with the right measuring tools, such as lasers, chalk lines, tape measures measure wheels are very important for me to successfully measure the area of which I’m servicing I would like to offer sealer spray to enrich the surface of I would like to offer sealer spray to enrich the surface of asphalt which will require me to have a tank to fill with sealer and all accompanied moving parts, hoses, spare wand, sand aggregator, seal, coating brushes, hot crack, filling machines some of which that it requires to do this job officially a tremendous amount of thought has gone into this. I am not a fly-by-night. This is my life, and I am committed, and I am excited to incorporate the already painting skills that I have into this new adventure that will set me apart, and I will be able to see visible results of a service with a purpose that I am providing in my very own neighborhood and abroad. Thank you for taking the time to listen to my dreams and actively pursuing mission I hope that if you’re unable to contribute that you could share this information with someone that might. God bless you