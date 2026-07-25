Activate Your Light Donation Page

Maryam is a life-long empath, claircognizant, and clairsentient. She was born "knowing" that there was more to our reality than our traditional five senses tell us. By her mid 40's, her abilities enhanced in significant ways. She has since developed the ability to channel guides, do powerful energy work, and has developed much stronger empathic capabilities.

She is in regular contact with her guides and has a deep relationship with ET beings who assist her in sessions with those who seek the help.

What Maryam is not, is a fortune teller. Time is malleable and your future is yours to shape. What she wants you to remember, is that as God itself, YOU are creator and YOU are in control of your path. She simply summons the help to help you create the life you want to live.

She has helped others transmute and clear traumas to make way for abundance. She has helped people to look inside to find their path, make career changes, overcome personal struggles, and super charge spiritual abilities. Many of her clients have reported experiencing super-natural phenomena as a result of sessions with her.

All Sessions are offered on a donation basis only. May your contributions return to you exponentially. With love and gratitude!