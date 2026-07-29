Across the water my journey to the motherland

This will be my very first time stepping onto the continent of Africa. A journey I feel deeply called to take spiritually, emotionally, and ancestrally. Through Ancestors Talk Back, I’ve helping others reconnect with themselves, heal, and listen to ancestral wisdom. Now, I am answering a calling of my own.





This journey is more than travel. It is a return to roots, identity, healing, and connection. I plan to document the experience, share reflections, culture, spiritual insight, and the transformation that comes from walking the soil my ancestors once knew.





I’m asking my community, friends, supporters, and kind strangers to help make this journey possible through love donations, prayers, and sharing this campaign. Every contribution, no matter the size, becomes part of this journey and helps send me home to Africa for the very first time.