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Acquisition

Goal€45,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bynadine petit

Fundraiser funds will be received by nadine petit

Acquisition

Nadine et Éric, 62 et 56 ans, sans abris depuis octobre 2025, après avoir vécu 14 mois dans notre voiture, nous avons provisoirement trouvé refuge chez l’habitant .

Dans le désir de retrouver une autonomie, une indépendance et de reprendre nos activités musicales et artisanales pour la survie du fruit de notre travail et celle de nos vies, nous souhaitons faire l’acquisition d’un terrain et d’un mobile home .

Couple pacifiques et bienveillants, nous nous sommes retrouvés atteints dans nos principes naturels, universels et divins, suite aux contraintes de la crise sanitaire, de sa propagande, de son protocole, et de son confinement en 2020 comme la plupart d’entre nous dans le monde .

Anciens ouvriers viticoles, nous étions alors en début de restauration de notre vie active, s’étant, tous deux, mis à notre compte en tant que travailleurs indépendants, Nadine, artisan en tricot, crochet et couture et Éric, musicien compositeur interprète .

La crise sanitaire, puis la crise économique nous ont fauché l’herbe sous le pied et fait perdre toutes nos économies pour au final dans cette spirale nous retrouver expulsés de chez nous et dépourvus de tous nos biens suite à des impayés . Nous avons survécu avec des minimas sociaux ; 800 euros pour deux puis 400 euros puis plus aucunes ressources ... Aujourd’hui nous sommes très fatigués mais nous avons gardé pour l’instant suffisamment la santé, l’énergie et l’espoir de nous en sortir . Nous ne cessons de prier la Création pour cela. C’est pourquoi nous nous en remettons au Créateur primordial pour faire appel aux belles âmes charitables pacifiques et bienveillantes pour nous aider à nous en sortir de par vos dons . Gratitude.

Nadine et Éric vous remercient de tout leur cœur et prient pour nous tous .

On vous aime.


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