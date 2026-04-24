The Acorns to Oaks Initiative Kickstarter

By donating to the Acorns to Oaks Initiative, you are kickstarting the first educational and professional development organization to uplift peoples from marginalized communities wherever they may live.

We will provide three key services to support institution building to save Western Civilization and the people who created it.

1. Development

We pair talent with fulfilling careers through aptitude testing

career counseling

ACT/SAT Prep

2. Education

Grants and scholarships to capable students, filling gaps in strategic professions such as law and business

3. Networking

Through mentorship programs, we will connect young people with professionals in their chosen field

Promote volunteering and internships with institutions that actively defend people who belong to marginalized communities

For more information or to volunteer, please email us at acornstooaks@protonmail.com.

Thank you for your support!