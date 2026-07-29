Standing against racism has cost me everything

I am launching this Funding Campaign after losing my employment for speaking out against open and growing racism in our society.





I chose to speak up because silence enables injustice. Racism continues to harm individuals, families, and entire communities—economically, emotionally, and socially. When hateful ideas go unchallenged, they spread. I believed then, and I believe now, that calling out racism is not wrong—it is necessary.

-Veteran assistance, Anti Racism initiatives, U.S Based Family Adoption Advocacy: Some of the Programs Daniel Sustains, so a donation to this, is a donation with a ripple effect!













Standing up came at a personal cost. Losing my job has created financial hardship, but it has also strengthened my resolve to turn this moment into something meaningful and lasting.





This fundraiser is not about retaliation or division. It is about accountability, awareness, and action