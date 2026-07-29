ACL and Herniated Disc Surgery

It Started Two Years Ago I was playing Football on regular basis but one day got hit on the knee in football training felt discomfort when I went home felt a lot pain then I was carried to the hospital by my brother and sister the doctor give me pills and told me to take a break from football like two months but the idea of not to be able to play football for months wasn’t good for me but I took only a month then went back to training for about two weeks exactly then a sudden training everything was good and okay Scored some goals before the training finishes I switched with the keeper to take some rest while keeping but the attacker of the other team was coming at me with the goal I went towards him I still remember that day my knee gave up on me I fell on my back the coach ran towards me carried me to Conner of the pitch stayed on my back for fifteen minutes and he also gave a cream to rub on the place of the pain couldn’t walk good that time but tried and went home after while I returned to football for about a month and half then I to a doctor he gave me some pills and creams and told me to stay out from football then after that period past he told I can go back to football and I returned but the discomfort was still there even when I walk or go to my cousin home for ps the discomfort was still there told my mom she told me to go to her Orthopedic he was good at his work I remembered I used to go to him with my mom and he Examined me and told to do MRI and as the result came out it turned out that it was partial ligament tear the doctor told me that I should start physical therapy and lose weight and that if I didn’t start soon it may add also to Herniated Disc my mother helped me and gave me money and I was doing the physical therapy for a month but there was no enough money for more months and I had to go work so I can continue the therapy I went to work but felt pain and pain because it took me one hour and half to reach work from bus to bus and train too so I stayed only for two months and again started therapy and again the money finished cause of the low salary and again went to another job and stayed also for few months cause I couldn’t stand the pain in knees while working cause the therapist once told me to take rest but if I take rest I can’t get money to continue the therapy Sessions and went like this till my situation gotten worse some of my brother friends told me to go some local charity that deal with medical issues like mine but I have been going for half a year and never once got a help from them every time we will call you for six months Straight. So what I ask as a refugee in another country is a help so my health can be good again thank you