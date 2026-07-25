Support According To Hoyt Blog

This is not an emergency fundraiser, but a fundraiser to support According to Hoyt.

I spend a few hours a day in writing the blog and keeping the community fun and interesting, and this is an attempt at compensating for that time which otherwise could be better employed writing fiction which pays.

If the blog funds, I promise to try to be more assiduous with the posting, and NOT to have the articles proofread, since the typos amuse the readers so much. It will also help as some compensation for my family who share me with the blog and the blog community.

If you cannot donate, praying for me and my work is very appreciated. You know what I do.

