Accommodation During Elena's Travels

Dear Friends,





I will be going on another trip this Fall. Between mid-August and early November I will be visiting eight of our groups, and then presenting in a week-long national seminar in November.





Some of my previous funding has run out, and there is a big change in my accommodation situation. The living situation of a Keeper friend has changed, and I can no longer stay there. I now have to rent an apartment in between my trips to the groups (The groups pay for my accommodation and travel when I visit them.)





My apartment rentals will total around $2,800 (US) during my several stays on my trip.





I am asking those of you who support my work, and who are able to support my trip financially, to please donate to my accommodation expenses!





Craig is helping me organize this fundraiser, and the funds will go into our joint family account.





Thank you so much!





Elena



