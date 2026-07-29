Accident fund for Michael and Bobbi Waddell

My brother Michael and his wife Bobbi were hit by a vehicle on the side of the road today May 17th. Bobbi was ejected from the vehicle and has a subdural hematoma, road rash, and a broken foot. Michael was hit by the truck and thrown into a ditch. By the grace of God he is fine. They were both seen at a trauma hospital far from home. They have damaged vehicles and property that’s essential to Michael’s job and now they have medical bills that are going to be piling up. Both of them don’t have a phone right now and communication is difficult. If you feel led by the Holy Spirit to give to them, then that would be greatly appreciated and helpful. They haven’t been able to look at what their losses are yet from the damage but I’m guessing that it’s total loss. They have 2 young daughters that were not involved in the accident. They are safe and sound. Right now they are just thankful that they have their lives and they will deal with the aftermath later. Anything you are able to give to them will be a blessing. Thank you!