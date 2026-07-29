Accessible Wheels for my Wheelie!

Hi! I’m Rebeccah! And 4 1/2 years ago my life came to a screeching halt. I was diagnosed with Covid, pneumonia and organ failure. Within 4 hours of being diagnosed I was told I had less than a 5% chance of surviving. And that if I did survive I would most likely have to be kept alive by artificial means. I was 40 years old facing my mortality. I was told the most humane thing would to be placed into a medically induced coma and that my heart would eventually give out. So in a room all alone, I signed a DNR and consent to place me into a coma.





But then God said “Only I dictate your mortality”. And God put in work. Work by the hands of every doctor, nurse, patient care technician, respiratory therapist, phlebotomist. 39 days later they weaned the medication for my coma and I woke up for the most part mentally intact. I wish I could say the same for my body. I couldn’t move anything except my head side to side. I was diagnosed with polyneuropathy, critical illness neuropathy, brachial plexus injury to my dominant arm, stage C heart failure, muscle atrophy, malnutrition. I woke up with a tracheostomy, and a feeding tube. I was filled with rage, and pain. The pain was so unbearable that I begged for them to put me out of my misery. I watched people around me in the ICU pass away from COVID. Which left me with survivor’s guilt. I now suffer from medical PTSD, C-PTSD, depression and anxiety.





I spent 2 months in the hospital and another 4 months in a rehab center. I had to relearn how to feed myself, dress myself, go to the bathroom on my own, bathe myself, and how to sit up, stand up and walk. While I was relearning these things I had a lot of testing done. Thankfully I was ably to get my trach out. But my lungs are so damaged that I can’t use them like they should be used. Pretty much have the same lungs as a 70yr old smoker. I had testing done on my arm, to which even the to neurosurgeon stated they didn’t feel I’d ever regain use of my dominant arm. I had stress tests and echo’s done that determined my heart was destroyed by COVID. I also had testing done because I have zero feeling from my knees to my feet. And the neurologist stated the nerves abd muscles aren’t “talking” to each other. And that the damage is irreversible.





Now some would take that news and just lay down and give up. And a part of me wanted to. But I wanted to go home. And I had the VERY best team of specialists that were available in my area. The PT and OT pushed me hard. They refused to let me give up. They were able to get me up and walking short distances with a walker. But long term the need for a wheelchair was inevitable.





I was deemed disabled and that set me back financially. Millions of dollars in medical bills. And now only receiving social security benefits. I am grateful I am able to even receive those benefits, but as many know it is almost impossible to live off of that alone. I am not able to work. I fall too much, and I am not all that useful with one good arm. An arm that most of the time feels foreign to my brain because I didn’t really ever use it for much besides helping out my dominant arm.





I purchased a wheelchair that was able to be folded and placed into my car. It was expensive. But I needed it. I needed to be able to get back out into the world. Sadly 2 years after purchasing it broke. The frame snapped. And the company I purchased it from was unwilling to honor their frame warranty. So I had to finally break down and go through my insurance.





In the time that I was given a referral for a wheelchair and when I was actually evaluated for one, my health had started to decline. Even though I had made some very major changes to help better my health. I was fitted for leg braces. My heart failure seemed to be getting worse. I’ve had several amputations on my feet. And I have had constant open sores develop on my feet. When I was evaluated for my wheelchair they made it clear that walking needed to be limited. That I needed to utilize my wheelchair as often as I could. This is to preserve not only my heart, but also my feet. I still get cardio in, just not by walking.





6 months later my wheelchair was delivered! And she is GORGEOUS!! It is the biggest blessing I’ve ever been given. We thought to ourselves that it was finally my time to shine! The plans were to dream big and do as much as I possibly can. Considering the last 4 1/2 years I had to be cautious due to limited mobility. We own a small SUV and didn’t think much of it. Until we were told that my small SUV wasn’t rated to haul a wheelchair like mine. It weighs too much. But affording a bigger SUV/Truck or even a wheelchair van is just too much for someone on disability. Even a used suv/truck or wheelchair van will cost $25k-$40k. And that is just not in my realm of reality. And brand new a wheelchair accessible vehicle goes anywhere from $75k-$110k!





I truly hate asking for help. So many who have gone through what I have been through had Gofundme’s to help with medical expenses and what not. I did not. I was too proud to ask for help. But now I truly don’t have any other option but to ask for a hand up. I’m definitely not asking for $110k for a brand new wheelchair accessible vehicle. But I am trying to raise around $25k-$30k to be able to either upgrade my vehicle to a larger suv/truck or even a used wheelchair accessible vehicle. I want to be able to still live a life that is meaningful. One that escapes the demons the walls of my house have given me. I need to be able to leave my home safely and without the risk of falling. I have the tool to help with that, I just can’t leave my own driveway!





I know times are tough for a lot of people. And I understand if people are unable to donate. But even if you share this, it may get into the eyes of those who can help!

If you’ve made it this far thank you! I truly believe there are good people in this world. God bless you! 🙏🏻