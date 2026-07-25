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Help Aubrey thrive with accessibility

Raised$2,880 USD

Fundraiser created byAllison OSullivan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Allison OSullivan

Help Aubrey thrive with accessibility

We are raising funds to help our 7-year-old daughter, Aubrey, live a more accessible life at home.

She was diagnosed with Reducing Body Myopathy (an ultra-rare and rapidly progressive muscle-wasting disease) and in just 10 months from diagnosis, Aubrey went from a typical, able-bodied child to immobile in a flaccid paralysis, wheelchair bound, and completely dependent.

This rapidly-progressive disease caused her to lose strength faster than we could prepare for, and her needs for accessible home modifications and adaptive equipment that would allow her inclusion, dignity, safety and comfort, continue to grow. 

Now, Aubrey can only access 2 rooms in our home on her own due to her powerchair no longer fitting. Our living room is now her bedroom and our dining room is now her bathing area. She deserves an accessible home that she can fully enjoy. She has been through so much, more than any child should ever have to face.

I desperately want to improve her quality-of-life and create and accessible space designed for her to thrive but we need help changing her reality.

Why We’re Reaching Out — Right Now

RBM doesn’t wait, and neither can we. The cost of staying ahead of this disease has already outpaced our savings and we need help getting her access to the equipment and home modifications she needs:

--Home modifications for accessibility like widened doorways and hallways, ramps, an accessible bedroom/bathroom, a stair lift system, therapy space, removing safety risks for a child in a powerchair, smart technology that allows her independence, and durable medical equipment like ceiling lift tracks and wheelchair accessible play equipment ... it all adds up so fast.

The list is long and her needs keep growing. Aubrey has already lost so much, so quickly. But with your support, we can preserve her ability to safely explore, engage, and experience the world around her. Please consider making a difference in Aubrey's life and showing her that she is not alone in this fight. 

How You Can Help Today

1. Please consider donating. Every dollar you give goes straight to affording modifications for Aubrey to thrive at home as comfortable as possible.

2. Share Aubrey’s story on social media, by email, or in person.

3. Pray, send love, and keep her on your mind. Your words keep our spirits strong on the hardest days.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for fighting for Aubrey with us.

— The O’Sullivan Family

#TeamAubrey #Accessibility  #Aubrey'sFightAgainstRBM #MedicalEquipment

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