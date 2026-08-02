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Accepting God's Call to Adoption

Goal$67,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byjOHN CHIRSPHOTER

Accepting God's Call to Adoption

Everything we do begins with God's calling, His love, and His purpose. Through prayer and obedience, God has led me into a mission of serving vulnerable children and families, bringing hope, care, and the love of Christ to those who need it most.

I am currently serving as a missionary in Kiambu as the executive director at steadfast care ministry in Kenya, where we are working to provide care, hope, and support for vulnerable children and families. Through this ministry, we have established an adoption home that will offer children a safe, loving, and Christ-centered environment where they can experience the love of God and the blessing of a family. You can learn more about our mission here: https://steadfastcare.co.ke/

I believe this journey is part of God's calling. The Lord has placed adoption on my heart—not only as a way to welcome a child into my own family but also as a reflection of His love for the fatherless. The Bible reminds us:

"He predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with His pleasure and will."Ephesians 1:5 (NIV)

Just as God welcomed us into His family through Christ, we desire to extend that same love, compassion, and belonging to children who need a place to call home. Our prayer is to see children restored, cared for, and surrounded by the love that God intended for them.

As we walk through this adoption journey, there are many needs, including legal expenses, documentation, travel, and other requirements. We are stepping forward in faith, trusting that God will provide through prayer, generosity, and people who share this vision.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus."Philippians 4:19 (NIV)

We invite you to be part of this journey through prayer, encouragement, and support. Every gift helps move us closer to bringing a child into a loving forever family and continuing the work God has placed before us in Kenya.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight."Proverbs 3:5–6 (NIV)

Thank you for standing with us as we follow God's call to care for children, serve His people, and share the love of Christ. We believe God is writing a beautiful story through this journey, and we are grateful for every person He brings alongside us


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