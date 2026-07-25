A/c in the desert

Hello brothers and sisters in Christ..Hard for me to ask but the temperature is too much to handle. I live in my car and my air conditioner is not working. . It's like staying in a sauna with temps goin above 110... My brakes are grinding and I'm Trying to work it's getting more difficult. If anyone could contribute anything to help I would very much appreciate the blessings. God bless ur blessings 😇🙏