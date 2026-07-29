AC aid for Minty

let me explain my situation. We are on a fixed income and we are having trouble with our hvac. It is extremely undersized and cannot handle keeping home temperatures properly maintained for the house. It is at its limit and the house is already uncomfortable. It is a full size too small, so it can't properly heat or cool the home. But unfortunately, replacing all the ducts would cost $3,000 to $5,000 and replacing the entire system, which is what is necessary. So that the central system can actually properly maintain environment, it needs a unit for a 2 story home, not a small single story home, and all we could get was people to come out and look at it for free. Estimates, and everyone said that a full system would be $23,000. My mom is elderly I'm homebound and have POTS and Sinus Tachycardia With left atrial enlargement and abnormal rhythm, a heart condition, so the heat can be lethal. I don't know what to do And we're in a dire situation. If anyone can help we'd be grateful. The different organizations that I've reached out to either can't help right away, as in for months or a year. Then, one even turned us down because even though the system is too small for the home and overstressed, it's not over twelve years old..So they said no. We are poor and honestly we need help. I am deeply ashamed to be asking.