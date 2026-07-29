Abused mother and children fleeing

Single abused mother and her three daughters are days away from being homeless. They have no family, she was raised in foster care. She has no stable income because she is caring for the children and there is no help with childcare. She has no where to go and has called all resources. She is fleeing a domestic violence situation. And is fighting to survive and give her children what they need. Currently she has no running water and a eviction. She needs the funds to get a place immediately. She needs water. She needs gas for her car. She needs the funds to basically get her life on the right track as she can take it from there once she’s able to work consistently.