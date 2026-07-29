I’m raising funds to continue my demonstration and advocacy after a DVRO hearing in Commissioner Friel’s courtroom in El Dorado County, where evidence of infidelity-based emotional abuse was dismissed as “irrelevant” and requiring the “adjudication of infidelity.”This ruling highlights a serious gap in how California family courts handle coercive and psychological domestic abuse. Local agencies including Vista Rise Collective, CPS, and other South Lake Tahoe domestic violence organizations have strongly supported me and recognized the harm. Abuse is Not Irrelevant! signs are now on the streets to bring awareness to this issue and push for better protections for survivors.Funds will go directly toward:

Housing and basic living expenses while navigating the legal process Court and legal fees related case Protest signs, demonstration costs, and gas to continue outreach Maintaining the awareness website (AbuseIsNotIrrelevant.org)

Every donation helps keep this message visible and supports a survivor who refuses to let emotional abuse be swept aside in court. Thank you for standing with survivors and helping make sure abuse is treated seriously under the law.



