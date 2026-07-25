About to lose my house









My aunt, Eva C. Bardales, is 83 years old and a lung cancer survivor. She spent her entire life helping others and worked until 2022, when she was diagnosed with left lung cancer. After a difficult battle, doctors removed part of her left lung — and today, we are grateful that she is cancer free.





Unfortunately, while fighting for her life, Eva was unable to continue working. Between medical treatments, loss of income, and rising expenses, she fell behind on her mortgage payments.





Her mortgage company had discussed restructuring her loan, but a final solution was never completed. Now, her bankruptcy protection is ending, and she faces losing her home unless she can resolve the past-due mortgage situation by the July 1st deadline.





After surviving cancer, losing her home is another battle no 83-year-old should have to face alone.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help Eva fight to keep her home and regain stability.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.



