About to be homeless at 60 years old.

My name is Kay Clisson, and I have a challenge that I need your help with. I've lived in my apartment since 2004, and I am disabled with one lung. For many years, my landlord agreed to handle the snow removal so I could safely leave my home or have medical professionals reach me. But recently, he hasn’t been doing that, which has trapped me in my own home. After trying to resolve this, my landlord now wants me to move out, even though I’ve always paid my rent on time and have no family to turn to for help. I’m worried about becoming homeless at 60 years old and need support as soon as possible.

I’m reaching out to ask for your help to prevent this situation from getting worse. Please consider helping in one of the ways listed below. Your support would mean the world to me.

I have no one.