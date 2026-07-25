A Path to Healing Abortion Recovery Ministry

In October, Britt and I will be attending two different pregnancy help conferences in Asia. At the first conference, my wife will share her testimony about God's goodness in her journey of healing after the loss of a child to abortion. She will also lead a workshop to equip leaders in creating abortion recovery ministries within their churches and pregnancy centers.

After that, we'll attend the Heartbeat International Pan-Asian Summit. We are excited to gain knowledge and training related to pregnancy help ministry, healing from sexual brokenness, and guiding others to find similar transformations in Christ. This will be a season of learning and growth for us as we seek a deeper experience of the Lord's work in our own hearts through the teaching and fellowship at both conferences. We are also excited about and praying for the impact of the testimony and training we're preparing, believing it will help lead others to walk with Jesus on the path to healing.

We would be blessed by your support in the following ways: