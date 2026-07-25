Abortion CANCELLED but we have NOTHING

Hi my name Sierra and I had a late-term abortion scheduled because I am currently homeless with an autistic toddler. On some days i DONT eat just to ensure my toddler eats. We constantly get put out at late hours of the night by the person we currently stay with. The sudden changes harshly affects my autistic toddler bc she doesn’t do well wit change and also adds stress to my unborn child. I need YOUR help🙏 I want to get us an apartment to call our own and a car and pay the bills up for a decent amount of time so I can focus on the kids being as though no one will watch my autistic toddler bc of her behaviors that she can’t help. Please help our family and my unborn child who was saved from a late term scheduled abortion start a new life where I can give them stability and work on becoming a better mom to not just them but all my children. No amount is too small💕 thank u in advance to anyone who donates🙏