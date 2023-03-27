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Abolitionist Legal Fight Against Texas DPS Tyrants

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$555 USD

Fundraiser created byJacob Miller

Abolitionist Legal Fight Against Texas DPS Tyrants

On August 15th, around 50 of our abolitionist brothers and sisters traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to do outreach at the Alamo. This was a place some of them had visited months prior

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where they had already encountered issues with law enforcement infringing upon their freedom of speech and telling them they would have to remain in a specific designated area or be trespassed from the property.


When they returned on August 15th, they were once again told by police that they did not have the right to stand anywhere outside of the designated “Freedom Circle” with their signs. They were warned that if they refused to move into that area, they would be arrested.


Many of our brothers and sisters did heed the warning and moved into the designated area, but four abolitionists remained where they were and were arrested: three of our brothers and one of our sisters in Christ.


Alongside the group were the attorneys representing Central Texas Abolitionist Society. They were there providing legal counsel, observing what was taking place, and challenging the actions of law enforcement. Even the attorneys themselves were eventually threatened with arrest.


after staying overnight in jail, our three brothers and sister in Christ were released. Now the real work begins. Their attorneys, GFA Law, are preparing to represent them in court as well as pursue lawsuits in an effort to ensure that what happened at the Alamo does not continue happening to Christians and abolitionists who go there to exercise their rights and proclaim the truth.


You may be wondering why this is so important.


Of course, there is the obvious issue of our freedom of speech and our right to peacefully assemble, but for us there is something much greater behind why we go into the public square in the first place.


As abolitionists, we regularly go into the public square to confront our culture over the innocent blood being shed through abortion and to plead for equal justice for our preborn neighbors. But most importantly, we go to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and call men to repentance.


We do this because we believe Christ is King over heaven and earth. His authority does not stop at the doors of our churches. It does not end when we enter the public square, and it certainly does not end at the boundary of a government designated “Freedom Circle”. Many Christians leave their Christianity at the door when it gets uncomfortable. Not abolitionists.


Scripture tells us, “The earth is the LORD'S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” Psalm 24:1.


Every nation belongs to Him. Every ruler and governing authority is ultimately accountable to Him. There is no public square, courthouse, city, state, or nation that exists outside of the authority of Jesus Christ.


Abraham Kuyper famously said:


“There is not a square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign over all, does not cry: ‘Mine!’”


That includes the Alamo.


When we go into the public square, we aren't simply exercising a constitutional right. We are going there because Christ has commanded His people to go. We are taking the Gospel into a lost and dying world, confronting sin, pleading for our preborn neighbors, and calling our nation to repentance over the innocent blood it continues to shed.


While doing this work, we also regularly encounter people who tell us that they are “pro life”. Those conversations give us an opportunity to explain why abolitionism is fundamentally different from the mainstream pro life position.


The pro life movement has continually supported laws that leave abortion legal for some mothers, under certain circumstances or at certain stages of pregnancy, ultimately always choosing something INSTEAD of abolishing the abominable practice. Abolitionists are calling for abortion to be abolished entirely. We are demanding equal protection and equal justice under the law for our preborn neighbors because they are human beings made in the image of God and their lives are no less valuable than our own. No exceptions. No compromise.


This is why protecting the ability to do this work in the public square matters so much.


Today it is four abolitionists being arrested at the Alamo. If actions like these are allowed to go unchallenged, what happens the next time Christians show up somewhere to preach the Gospel and confront the sins of our culture?


We are prayerfully seeking to raise $10,000 to help the attorneys efficiently defend our brothers and sister, pursue the necessary legal action, and fight for our ability to continue this important work without harassment or threats of arrest from law enforcement. These funds are for the costs of the case, not legal fees.


Any funds remaining after the legal expenses are covered will go to Central Texas Abolitionist Society to help them continue their work of proclaiming the Gospel and seeking the immediate abolition of abortion.


We ask that you prayerfully consider giving and sharing this fundraiser. But more than anything, please pray for our brothers and sister, for the attorneys representing them, and for the work ahead.


Our confidence is ultimately not in courts, lawyers, governments, or even the Constitution.


Our confidence is in Jesus Christ.

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