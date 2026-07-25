Abolishing Abortion in California Rally

Golden State Abolitionists will be hosting the first ever Abolition of Human Abortion Rally in Sacramento on Tuesday August 18th 2026.





Our hope and vision for this event is to raise awareness of the distinctives of the Abolitionist Movement in California (and nationwide), specifically the clear Gospel-centered call to every California citizen to repent of living at peace with legalized child sacrifice in our land. The Assembly and Senate will be entering their last few weeks of general floor session, and we pray our presence will be noted, especially by those who seek to follow the Lord Jesus Christ.





Our call will be clear: we must abolish child sacrifice in our land immediately and without compromise. Perhaps the Lord will be gracious to lead our leaders to faith in Christ and repentance from neglecting justice for the fatherless.





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If possible, PLEASE prioritize utilizing your funds to attend the Rally.





However, if you cannot attend but would like to your donations and prayers are appreciated.





Donations to this cause will be spent primarily on Rally materials (pamphlets, posters, signs) as well as providing potential financial assistance for those leading in the rally who are traveling to participate.





We are still in the process of getting articles of incorporation finalized to have a formal donation pathway; we will maintain public accountability to anyone interested regarding the utilization of all funds generated from this fundraiser.