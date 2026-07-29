Abbie’s Emergency Surgery

Abbie is 22 years old. She works a full time job and has insurance on the marketplace. She was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 16. She was in remission for several years, but the last year has been a very hard year for her. She’s no longer in remission, missing a lot of work due to medical issues and just had to have an emergency bowel resection. She has $8,000 in medical bills and doesn’t make enough to pay them all. She will do her best to negotiate bills, but any help she can get would be greatly appreciated. We appreciate any help anyone can send. Thank you!