Abbas Delivery Girl

I have a Christian sister in nigeria I have worked with over the years, who helps widows with food and discipleshil, raises funds to pay many children's school fees, purchase items like grain grinders to give widows income, and pulling infants and children abandoned in the bush to die.





She goes above and beyond every time, oxford educated with a masters in business on faith alone. She is currently in a crisis for roof repairs of her home costing about 3000USD and has none to help and it is rainy season there.





Her ministry is called awlpof on Facebook and social media and very transparent. She does what no one will do with little backup or support and I am trying to help her, as she always goes above and beyond, and is one of the most selfless people I have met.





As you know, Nigerian Christians are under intense attacks, burning churches and killings. Even in that environment, she still gets things done on faith alone.

She is like a daughter to me and I am very proud, yet concerned as she is always stretched too thin, with children of her own to feed





This isn't a ministry need but a personal one.