Bring to Birth the Abba Father Maternity House

Let's not have abortion-vulnerable mothers in our community suffer alone...





Let's give them a home...





Abba Father Maternity Home is a CA Community-Based 501(c)3 Religious Non-Profit Corporation. All proceeds go directly to our mission of glorifying God through service to young mothers, fathers, and unborn children.





We are entirely, 100%, volunteer based. No one is compensated for their service, except by God our Abba Father. For more information and to volunteer at upcoming events, please visit our newly created website by clicking here.





Contact: Sarah Seyed-Ali at 626-771-5111 or maternityhome2026@gmail.com.





We encourage cash or check donations because we lose 2.9% from online donations to credit card processing fees.





Cash/Check donations can be made to:

Abba Father Maternity House

Attention: Sarah Seyed-Ali

741 E Lemon Swirl Drive, Azusa, CA 91702





EIN Number 41-505-1754. CA Business Number B20260140975

All Donations will receive a "Donation Acknowledgement Letter" via email from maternityhome2026@gmail.com





What are the benefits of becoming a monthly financial partner with the Abba Father Maternity House?

Monthly Donors are prayed for at the Holy Sacrifice of Mass daily. They also have a Eucharistic Holy Hour and Rosary said for their intentions...daily. Jump in today!





What have we done with the money that we received in the past?

We are actively keeping overhead costs low and re-investing your donations in Money Market Accounts & CDs to earn dividends. To see a complete list of our revenue & expenditures click here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1NmbYnCjyjwMx25m-ZuWhb51Q9gypEnR7k0xGAe6Z1xg/edit?usp=sharing





What will we do with future donations?

It costs $2,000/month to house an abortion-vulnerable mother and her unborn child. Please consider helping cover that cost! We need operational costs for the first two years to be covered before we begin.





We are also creating a Fundraising/Professional Fund to cover any future professional needs that the Abba Father Maternity House may have, including but not limited to printing costs, networking/membership fees, formation costs, legal fees, accounting fees, etc. We are putting away $1,000/month toward this fund. Please help us lay a strong foundation!



