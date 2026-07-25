Please, we are begging for help.

" We are hard pressed on every side. Yet not crushed. Perplexed, but not in dispair. Persecuted but not forsaken. Struck down, but not destroyed"

**Friends. We are begging for help. I've had 3 major abdominal surgeries over a year and a half. Im recovering from the third one now. Recovery has been agony. Pure and total agony. I've got 5 more months of this anguish to go. My family is drowning, because im out of work, and have been for awhile. We could lose everything if we dont get urgent help. Please we are begging, and hoping anyone will help us. Im completely disabled, and wheelchair/bedbound. I rely on family for everything. Please I've been through a living hell, and so has my family. Please help us, not just with donations, but with growing closer to God. Our faith is so important to us. We need you to surround us right now. Thank you for taking time to read this. God bless.