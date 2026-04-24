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Bring Abandoning Faith To The Big Screen

Goal$2,000,000 USD
Raised$2,120 USD

Fundraiser created byBridget Crawford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bridget Crawford

Bring Abandoning Faith To The Big Screen

Abandoning Faith: A Gripping Christian Mystery for the Big Screen

The Story

"Abandoning Faith" follows Faith, a highly sought-after private investigator in Houston with a troubled past. Abandoned at birth and disillusioned with her faith, Faith's life takes an unexpected turn when she reluctantly accepts a case from a mysterious stranger. This investigation forces her to question everything she thought she knew and believed.


Why Christian Mystery?

While Christian entertainment excels in drama and uplifting content, there's a growing demand for edge-of-your-seat suspense  without compromise. "Abandoning Faith" aims to fill this gap, offering a thrilling mystery that explores themes of faith, identity, and redemption.


Project Details

- A renowned production company is on board to produce the film.

- Total budget required: $2,000,000


Budget Breakdown

- Post-Production - This covers all work done after filming, including editing, visual effects, sound design, and color grading. It's crucial for shaping the final product and can significantly impact the overall quality. 

- Crew - Ensuring we hire the phenomenal heroes behind the camera to help bring the story to life. This includes all technical and support staff (directors, camera operators, sound technicians, etc.) A skilled crew is essential for smooth operation and achieving the desired creative vision. 

- Cast- Bringing in talented actors that will bring the story to life in front of the camera. They are what viewers see, and they bring characters to life with their amazing talent and body of work. 

- Rental Equipment- This covers cameras, lighting, sound gear, and other technical equipment. Quality equipment is vital for achieving professional results.

- Meals & Snacks- Keeping cast and crew fed is important for fuel, morale and productivity during long shooting days.

- Accommodations- proper lodging for cast and crew is necessary, especially for multi-day shoots.

- Insurance- Protects against potential accidents, damage to equipment, or other unforeseen events that could derail the production.

- Travel- Covers transportation costs for cast, crew, and equipment to and from shooting locations.


How You Can Help


1. Donate: Every contribution brings us closer to our goal.

2. Share: Spread the word about our campaign on social media.

3. Follow and support us on Facebook: [@bridgettcrawfordauthor](https://www.facebook.com/bridgettcrawfordauthor)

4. Pray: Keep our project in your prayers. We believe in the power of prayer!


Perks for Donors


- $1 - $99: Thank you on our Facebook page

- $100 - $499: Your name in the film credits (and everything above)

- $500 - $999: Your business logo in the film credits  (and everything above)

- $1000 - $8,999: Video shout-out from the set  (and everything above)

-$9,000 and up: Associate Producer credit  (and everything above)


Join us in bringing this compelling Christian mystery to life, offering viewers a thrilling story that showcases God's enduring love.

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