Abandoned and abused just need a lil help..

Hello. My name is Sha... I'm not sure how I ended up here as I was praying this morning and thanking my heavenly Father for the breathe he gave me to wake up and be here this morning I asked to be led to someone or somewhere that would be able to help me just a little bit to be able to have a safe dry place to sleep tonight. And to provide hot food for me tonight and maybe hopefully a hot shower. Due to sudden circumstances and choices of others, I have been thrown out of the residence I was staying due to my fiance. Unfortunately I found he was cheating and had been for a while.. and he decided to move his new girlfriend into our home and kick me out knowing I have no family and no friends cause he was very abusive and isolated me from everyone I had known.. I came from a very small family and my grandmother raised me and unfortunately she passed away from cancer 3 years ago and my only sister passed away suddenly this year on the Friday right before easter and he refused me to go to her funeral. I have found room I can rent for 400 for the month And that would give me enough time to fill applications and find steady income. I desperately plead and cried out to God and asked him to please show me a way I could be able to get a lil bit of financial help at this time to keep off the streets..I always help others and would give the shirt off my back if I needed to so I pray by the grace and mercy of God someone should find it they heart to obey the Lord and help me! It would the miracle I've been praying for. Thank you for taking your time to read my story feel free to ask any questions. And if anyone sees for to.domate and help me thank you very much and know that it' will be payed forward have a blessed day