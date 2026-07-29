🥋🇺🇸 Help Support Xander’s Journey to AAU Taekwondo Nationals! 🇺🇸🥋





We are excited to share that Xander has qualified to compete at AAU Nationals in Fort Lauderdale from June 28 - July 4!





Over the past year, Xander has dedicated countless hours to training, competing, and pushing himself to become the best athlete and person he can be. His hard work and determination have earned him the opportunity to compete on the national stage against some of the best Taekwondo athletes in the country.





We are reaching out to our family, friends, and community for support. Any donation, big or small, will help offset travel, lodging, tournament fees, additional trainings and other expenses associated with attending Nationals.





Every contribution brings Xander one step closer to achieving his goals and representing our community with pride.





❤️ If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this post to help spread the word.





Thank you for believing in Xander and supporting his Taekwondo journey. We truly appreciate every donation, share, and word of encouragement!









#RoadToNationals #TeamXander #AAUTaekwondo #SupportYouthAthletes #FutureChampion