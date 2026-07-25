Help Aarvoll Grow RTTL

Return to the Land (RTTL) needs to strike while the iron is hot. Help us organize a tour to get more RTTL chapters kicked off around the country.



Your donations will go towards regional tours to vet leadership, find new parcels of land, and officially starting more new chapters across the U.S. Help Aarvoll commit full-time to growing RTTL, managing its expanding activities, and organizing its defense.



X: https://x.com/Aarvoll_